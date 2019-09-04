Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Infant Church
450 Racebrook Rd
Orange, CT
Betty Ann Severson


1945 - 2019
Betty Ann Severson Obituary
Severson, Betty Ann
Betty Ann Severson, of Woodbridge, CT, passed away peacefully at home with family on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Wife of the late Severin John Severson. Daughter of the late Charles J. Smyth and Eleanor Brown Smyth. She was born November 15, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York. She loved laughing and enjoying life with her family and friends. Despite her illnesses, she was always positive and caring about everyone else. She leaves behind her brother Charles Smyth, sister Eleanor Smyth, and sister Suzanne and brother-in-law Tom Chaplik. Surviving nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews include: Graham Smyth, Brendan and wife Mika Smyth and their children Emi, Jude, and Aya, Emily and husband Matthew Ryan and their daughter Zoey, Brian and wife Melissa Chaplik and their son Harrison, Caren Chaplik Kangas and her son Quinn Kangas. Her furry companion, Samantha the cat who was always by her side. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 10:00am in Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT. Burial will be private. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 5, 2019
