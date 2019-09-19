|
DellaValle, Betty
Entered into rest, Sept. 13, 2019 at her home, Betty DellaValle, age 98. A longtime East Haven resident, she was born Aug. 20, 1921, daughter of the late Alfred DellaValle and Elizabeth Esposito Vece. She was predeceased by her brothers Alfred and John DellaValle and her longtime companion Dominic Moscato. Betty is survived by eight nieces and nephews and some dear friends. She had worked as an executive secretary for the Gant Brothers Shirt Co. and later for several years as an assistant in the East Haven tax assessors office. Graveside services will be held in St. Lawrence Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. There are no calling hours. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 22, 2019