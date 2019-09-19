New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
592 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty DellaValle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty DellaValle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty DellaValle Obituary
DellaValle, Betty
Entered into rest, Sept. 13, 2019 at her home, Betty DellaValle, age 98. A longtime East Haven resident, she was born Aug. 20, 1921, daughter of the late Alfred DellaValle and Elizabeth Esposito Vece. She was predeceased by her brothers Alfred and John DellaValle and her longtime companion Dominic Moscato. Betty is survived by eight nieces and nephews and some dear friends. She had worked as an executive secretary for the Gant Brothers Shirt Co. and later for several years as an assistant in the East Haven tax assessors office. Graveside services will be held in St. Lawrence Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. There are no calling hours. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maresca & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now