Goldstein, Betty (Moore)
Betty (Moore) Goldstein, 91, of Whitney Center, Hamden, devoted wife of Dr. Paul Goldstein, died on Monday, July 22, 2019. Born in New Haven, Sept. 18, 1927, Betty was the daughter of the late Eli and Sophie S. Moore. Beloved Mother of Lynn Tauben of Seattle, Jill Goldstein of Boston, and Larry Goldstein of Owing Mills, MD. Dear Sister of the late Richard and Julius Moore. Cherished grandmother of Daniel, Julia, Sonia, Eliana.
Funeral Services at the Chapel of Mishkan Israel Cemetery, Whalley Ave., New Haven, TUESDAY morning(TODAY) at 10:00 o'clock with Interment Services to follow. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Cong. Mishkan Israel, 785 Ridge Rd., Hamden, CT 06517. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 23, 2019