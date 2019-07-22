New Haven Register Obituaries
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of Mishkan Israel Cemetery
Whalley Ave.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Chapel of Mishkan Israel Cemetery
Whalley Ave.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Betty (Moore) Goldstein Obituary
Goldstein, Betty (Moore)
Betty (Moore) Goldstein, 91, of Whitney Center, Hamden, devoted wife of Dr. Paul Goldstein, died on Monday, July 22, 2019. Born in New Haven, Sept. 18, 1927, Betty was the daughter of the late Eli and Sophie S. Moore. Beloved Mother of Lynn Tauben of Seattle, Jill Goldstein of Boston, and Larry Goldstein of Owing Mills, MD. Dear Sister of the late Richard and Julius Moore. Cherished grandmother of Daniel, Julia, Sonia, Eliana.
Funeral Services at the Chapel of Mishkan Israel Cemetery, Whalley Ave., New Haven, TUESDAY morning(TODAY) at 10:00 o'clock with Interment Services to follow. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Cong. Mishkan Israel, 785 Ridge Rd., Hamden, CT 06517. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 23, 2019
