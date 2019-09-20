|
|
Barlie, Betty Lou
Betty Lou (Santillo) Barile, 82, of Yalesville, formerly of Hamden, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Masonicare Health Center. She was the beloved wife of Joseph Barile Jr., with whom she celebrated their 60th anniversary in June.
Betty Lou was born in New Haven on June 16, 1937, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Evelyn (Parker) Santillo. She was a graduate of Hamden High School. She worked in the North Haven School System as a paraprofessional until her retirement in June 2002.
In addition to her husband Joseph, Betty Lou is survived by her children, and their spouses, Sharon (Barile) and Gary Thompson; Michael and Cheryl Barile; and Joe and Sue Barile; her grandchildren, Brad Thompson, Connor Thompson, Gianna Barile, Anthony Barile, and Alyssa Barile, her brother and his wife, Richard and Donna Santillo, and her nephew, Rick Santillo.
Betty Lou was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She loved her family and instilled in her children and grandchildren strong values that have served them well. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family.
Upon retirement, Betty Lou and her husband moved part-time to Pawleys Island, SC where they enjoyed countless hours on many golf courses, relaxing on their back deck overlooking the 17th green of their golf course, and dining in many restaurants along the coast with her brother and sister-in-law. It was the most perfect place to retire, according to Betty Lou.
Betty Lou will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Betty Lou's family will receive relatives and friends in The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main St. in the Yalesville section of Wallingford on Monday, September 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd., Yalesville. Interment will be private.
www.yalesvillefh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 21, 2019