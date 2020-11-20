1/1
Betty Lou Randall
1939 - 2020
Randall, Betty Lou
Betty Lou Randall, 81, of West Haven, beloved wife of the late Terry Randall, passed away on November 15, 2020. She was born on June 24, 1939 in Savage, MI to the late Raymond and Geneva Fletcher.
Betty Lou worked for the State of Connecticut for 25 years. She loved her family and enjoyed every moment spent with them. Betty Lou was a feisty, fun-loving woman with a big heart.
Betty Lou leaves behind her children, Genny (Juan) Curbelo, Patrick (Debbie) Dolceaqua and Michael (Patricia) Dolceaqua; grandchildren, Sonia Curbelo, Jackie Dolceaqua, Michael Jr., Anthony and Matthew Dolceaqua, and Louis Dolceaqua III; two great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Maria Dolceaqua. She also leaves behind her close family friends, Melina (Oz) Curbelo and their children, Isabella and Isaac Santos. She was predeceased by her children, Patricia Dolceaqua and Louis Dolceaqua Jr.; her grandson, Jonathan Dolceaqua; and her beloved dog, Jinga.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Masks and social distancing required. A Graveside Service will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Cody-White Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
