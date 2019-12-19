New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
8:00 AM
Thomas Chapel Church of Christ
30 White St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas Chapel Church of Christ
30 White St.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Hamlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Mae Hamlett


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Mae Hamlett Obituary
Hamlett, Betty Mae
Betty Mae Hamlett passed away Dec. 13,2019. She was born March 10, 1932 in Wyliesburgh,VA to the late Georgia Ferrell and Wirt Redd. She leaves to cherish her memories 7 children;19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 44 great-great-grandchildren along with a host of other relatives and friends who loved her deeply. A celebration of life will be held Sat. Dec. 21, 2019 at 9 a.m at Thomas Chapel Church of Christ, 30 White St., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 8 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Hamlett family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McClam Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -