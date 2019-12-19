|
|
Hamlett, Betty Mae
Betty Mae Hamlett passed away Dec. 13,2019. She was born March 10, 1932 in Wyliesburgh,VA to the late Georgia Ferrell and Wirt Redd. She leaves to cherish her memories 7 children;19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 44 great-great-grandchildren along with a host of other relatives and friends who loved her deeply. A celebration of life will be held Sat. Dec. 21, 2019 at 9 a.m at Thomas Chapel Church of Christ, 30 White St., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 8 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Hamlett family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 20, 2019