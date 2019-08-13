|
Merriam, Betty
Betty Ehrlich Merriam, age 94, transitioned to heaven on August 9, 2019, surrounded by her family. She grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and was a member of the first graduating class at Midwood High School. She entered Brooklyn College, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary School Education, graduating Cum Laude while participating in five varsity sports teams. Prior to deployment at the start of World War II, Betty trained navy recruits in water life-saving techniques. She obtained a master's degree from NYU, teaching Secondary Education at Brooklyn College. She taught Physical Education and Math in the Hamden and North Haven school systems, before retiring. She served as Girls Head Counselor at Camp Laurelwood for many summers. In retirement, Betty enjoyed volunteering for numerous organizations, playing golf and duplicate bridge, and watching her grandchildren play sports. She was an active member of the North Haven and Hamden Senior Centers, the New Haven Retired Teachers Association, Hamden Women's Club, and the National Council of Jewish Women. Betty is predeceased by the true love of her life, her husband James Merriam, brother George Ehrlich, and grandson Drew Ryan Merriam. She is survived by her beloved children, Nancy Merriam Berney (Steve), George Merriam (Patty); cherished grandchildren, Scott Berney (Amy Jane), Greg Berney (Laura), and Rebecca Merriam. Betty was also five times blessed with great-grandchildren Avery, Clara, Shane, Sam, and Amelia Berney.
A Celebration of Betty's life will be held at The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven, FRIDAY morning August 16, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 101 Centerpoint Drive Suite 107, Middletown, CT 06457, or the . To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 14, 2019