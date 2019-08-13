New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Merriam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Merriam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Merriam Obituary
Merriam, Betty
Betty Ehrlich Merriam, age 94, transitioned to heaven on August 9, 2019, surrounded by her family. She grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and was a member of the first graduating class at Midwood High School. She entered Brooklyn College, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary School Education, graduating Cum Laude while participating in five varsity sports teams. Prior to deployment at the start of World War II, Betty trained navy recruits in water life-saving techniques. She obtained a master's degree from NYU, teaching Secondary Education at Brooklyn College. She taught Physical Education and Math in the Hamden and North Haven school systems, before retiring. She served as Girls Head Counselor at Camp Laurelwood for many summers. In retirement, Betty enjoyed volunteering for numerous organizations, playing golf and duplicate bridge, and watching her grandchildren play sports. She was an active member of the North Haven and Hamden Senior Centers, the New Haven Retired Teachers Association, Hamden Women's Club, and the National Council of Jewish Women. Betty is predeceased by the true love of her life, her husband James Merriam, brother George Ehrlich, and grandson Drew Ryan Merriam. She is survived by her beloved children, Nancy Merriam Berney (Steve), George Merriam (Patty); cherished grandchildren, Scott Berney (Amy Jane), Greg Berney (Laura), and Rebecca Merriam. Betty was also five times blessed with great-grandchildren Avery, Clara, Shane, Sam, and Amelia Berney.
A Celebration of Betty's life will be held at The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven, FRIDAY morning August 16, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 101 Centerpoint Drive Suite 107, Middletown, CT 06457, or the . To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
Download Now