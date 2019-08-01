|
Goldstein, Betty Moore
Betty Moore Goldstein died July 22, 2019 at the age of 91 in Hamden, CT. She is survived by her loving husband Paul, children Lynn, Jill, Larry, grandchildren Daniel, Sonya, Julia, Eliana, niece Nancy and nephews Bob and Steve. She was daughter to Sophie and Eli Moore, Russian immigrants who created a successful and first children's clothing store in Connecticut. She was a graduate of Hillhouse High. At age 19, she was on a double date when she caught the eye of the other man, Paul Goldstein. They married and built their dream home in Woodbridge where they raised their children. Betty had passion for art, music, and theater and was an exceptional cook. She had a flare for fashion and decor. She was a great athlete enjoying sports including skiing, tennis and golf. She had a lifelong love of learning, was intellectually curious, always sending relevant articles to family members. Betty will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her beloved Paul, with whom she was married for 72 years. Honor her memory with a contribution to a .
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019