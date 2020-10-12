1/
Betty Puklin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Puklin, Betty
Betty Puklin, 87 of Delray Beach, Florida formerly of Hamden, CT, beloved wife of Richard H. Puklin passed away on October 11, 2020 after a long battle with Cancer. She was born on June 12, 1933 in New Haven to the late Irving and Rose Benzel. She is survived by her daughter Heidi Parlato and her son Alan Puklin as well as her grandchildren Rachel Puklin and Sarah Puklin. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Stanley Benzel and was predeceased by her sister Florence Cohen and Jack Benzel. Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Funeral arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved