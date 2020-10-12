Puklin, Betty
Betty Puklin, 87 of Delray Beach, Florida formerly of Hamden, CT, beloved wife of Richard H. Puklin passed away on October 11, 2020 after a long battle with Cancer. She was born on June 12, 1933 in New Haven to the late Irving and Rose Benzel. She is survived by her daughter Heidi Parlato and her son Alan Puklin as well as her grandchildren Rachel Puklin and Sarah Puklin. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Stanley Benzel and was predeceased by her sister Florence Cohen and Jack Benzel. Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020.