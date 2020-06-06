Williams, Betty
Isabelle Ruth Williams, 88, of Hamden, CT and Hobe Sound, FL, died peacefully on June 1, 2020 in her Florida home following five years of declining health and progressive dementia. "Betty" was the widow of the late James McAdams Williams, M.D. She was the daughter of Robert Alexander and Isabelle (May Wilsdon) Harper. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Alexander Harper. Born February 5, 1932 and raised in Chicago's south side, she attended Morgan Park High School where she graduated as class valedictorian, went on to attend Cornell College, Iowa and graduated from Wesley Hospital School of Nursing in 1953.
Married in 1954, Betty and Jim lived in Louisiana, Oklahoma and Massachusetts before finally settling into their Hamden home of over fifty years. In 2008 they bought a home in Hobe Sound and began enjoying winters near their middle daughter.
An active Girl Scout leader, she frequently led her troops on bike trips and hikes around Sleeping Giant State Park and Brooksvale Park, and was the nurse at Camp Murray Day Camp during summer months. A lifelong dog lover, she spent many years as coordinator of the Mayflower Corgi Club Rescue program, placing dozens of dogs in forever homes.
She was a member of Spring Glen Church and PEO. Betty is survived by her daughters Laura (John) Petchler, Karen Mentor, and Julia (David) Pickett, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be private. Donations in Betty's memory can be made to the Treasure Coast Humane Society of Palm City FL, or online at www.hstc1.org/donate
Isabelle Ruth Williams, 88, of Hamden, CT and Hobe Sound, FL, died peacefully on June 1, 2020 in her Florida home following five years of declining health and progressive dementia. "Betty" was the widow of the late James McAdams Williams, M.D. She was the daughter of Robert Alexander and Isabelle (May Wilsdon) Harper. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Alexander Harper. Born February 5, 1932 and raised in Chicago's south side, she attended Morgan Park High School where she graduated as class valedictorian, went on to attend Cornell College, Iowa and graduated from Wesley Hospital School of Nursing in 1953.
Married in 1954, Betty and Jim lived in Louisiana, Oklahoma and Massachusetts before finally settling into their Hamden home of over fifty years. In 2008 they bought a home in Hobe Sound and began enjoying winters near their middle daughter.
An active Girl Scout leader, she frequently led her troops on bike trips and hikes around Sleeping Giant State Park and Brooksvale Park, and was the nurse at Camp Murray Day Camp during summer months. A lifelong dog lover, she spent many years as coordinator of the Mayflower Corgi Club Rescue program, placing dozens of dogs in forever homes.
She was a member of Spring Glen Church and PEO. Betty is survived by her daughters Laura (John) Petchler, Karen Mentor, and Julia (David) Pickett, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be private. Donations in Betty's memory can be made to the Treasure Coast Humane Society of Palm City FL, or online at www.hstc1.org/donate
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.