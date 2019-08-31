|
|
Jablonsky, Beverly Ann
Beverly Ann (Mahoney-Slosser) Jablonsky, 82, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Felix Jablonsky, passed away peacefully August 29, 2019. Born on May 24, 1937, in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of the late James and Jeanette Mahoney.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Interment will follow at Saint Michael Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford, CT. Friends and family may call on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital for Pediatrics. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 1, 2019