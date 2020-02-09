|
|
Gagliardi, Beverly Anne
Beverly Anne Bridget (Kelley) Gagliardi passed into eternal life on February 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Clinton, MA on January 26, 1941 and spent her childhood years in Leominster, MA and then graduated from Fitchburg State College with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. While there, she was twice selected to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. She earned a master's degree in guidance and counseling from Boston College. She taught fourth and fifth grades in West Springfield and Sudbury, MA.
She married in 1966 to her late husband, Anthony and has resided in Milford since then. That same year she was selected as an honoree to Outstanding Young Women of America, which is a national publication founded by Lady Bird Johnson.
Bev taught fifth and sixth grades for 15 years at Orange Avenue School where she was affectionately known as "Mrs. G" to all those youngsters who were fortunate enough to spend time in her classroom.
Beside being an outstanding teacher and compassionate counselor, she was also an active community leader having serviced as president of many local organizations (The Milford Newcomers Club, Mathewson School P.T.O., The Ladies Guild, Parish Counsel at Christ the Redeemer Church, and The Wheelers Farms Road Homeowner's Association).
Bev was the devoted daughter of John and Clara Kelley and the loving mother of Buddy and Kelley, her two most precious accomplishments. She is predeceased by her best friend and companion of 53 years and love, her husband Anthony. She is survived by her son Anthony III and his wife, Denise; her daughter, Kelley Tarricone and her husband George; and by her cherished grandchildren Anthony Gagliardi IV (Tino) and Gia Rose Esposito.
Other survivors include her two loving sisters, Maureen Bilodeau and Mary Kelley; her in-laws, Russell Cingari and Raymond and Carole Costanzo; along with several nieces and nephews with whom she shared many good times.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Rd, Milford. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Christ the Redeemer RC Church, 325 Oronoque Road, Milford, CT 06461. To visit our website, please go to www.codywhitefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 11, 2020