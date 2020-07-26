Mitchell, Beverly B.
In Hamden, July 25, 2020, Beverly B. Mitchell of West Haven. Beloved wife of the late Robert Z. Mitchell. Loving mother of Carol-Beth Etter (Steve) of Hamden, Robert G. Mitchell (Ellen) of West Haven and Gary S. Mitchell (Ellyn Kaufman) of Hamden. Also survived by her 7 cherished grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Beverly was born in Hartford May 22, 1926. Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery office at 9:45 a.m. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Lawrence School, 231 Main St., West Haven, CT. 06516. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements.