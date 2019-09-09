|
|
Coria, Beverly
Beverly Ann Coria, 69, of Milford, entered into eternal rest on September 8, 2019 with her loving husband and partner of 36 years, Carl Rossetti, devotedly by her side. Born on January 23, 1950 in New Haven, she was the daughter of Sylvia and the late Joseph Coria. Affectionately known as Bevie by those close to her, she worked as an underwriter for Home Insurance, Metropolitan Insurance, General Accident Insurance Co., and One Beacon Insurance. Bev traveled annually to Ogunquit, ME, enjoying many walks down Marginal Way and shopping in Perkins Cove. She was an avid lover of puzzles and she spent many days relishing the Milford shore and all her beloved town had to offer. Along with her dedicated husband and loving mother, Bev leaves behind her step-children, Christine Livingston of New York City and Heather Rossetti (Christian Woelk) of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Eliza and Phoebe Livingston, Hattie and Felix Woelk; sibling, Thomas (JoAnn) Coria of Branford; nieces, Kristen (Enrico) Guliani of Branford, Amy (Ralph) D'Antonio of Madison; nephews, Massimo and Marino D'Antonio; cousin, Barbara Cangiano of Branford; brothers-in-law, Nick (Anne) Rossetti of New Jersey, Fran (Helen) Rossetti of New York; sister-in-law, Mary Rossetti of New York. Bev also leaves behind her best friend from childhood Paula (Sal) Scalzo of Hamden as well as many other family and friends. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 1:30 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital to further continue their care and dedication to their patients, for which Bev's family is most grateful. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 11, 2019