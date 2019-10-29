New Haven Register Obituaries
Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Riverside Cemetery
Shelton, CT
View Map
Beverly E. August


1928 - 2019
Beverly E. August Obituary
August, Beverly E.
Beverly E. August, age 91, of Derby peacefully entered into rest on Monday, October 28, 2019 in the Lord Chamberlain Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Stratford. She was the beloved wife of the late John F. August, Jr. She was born in Mt. Kisco, NY on August 30, 1928 the daughter of the late Lester and Beatrice (Lycett) Harris. Beverly was a wonderful mother who dedicated her life to raising her children and adoring her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending her time crocheting and would make the most beautiful baby blankets. She is survived by her loving children Cheryl August, Joan Mauri and her husband Joseph, Jane Walsh and her husband Timothy, John August and his wife Lisa, Paul August, her son-in-law Emil Martin, Jr.,her cherished grandchildren Michael Martin (Amy), Matthew Mauri, Mark Bova, Jr. (Rebecca), Timothy Walsh, Jr. (Felicia), Laura Frouge (Matthew), Brian Walsh, Kassandra August-Marcucio (Scott), Joshua August (Jilia), Rebecca August, PJ August, and Andrea August, 14 dear great-grandchildren, and her four sisters. Beverly was predeceased by her daughters Beverly Martin and Susan Bova, and four siblings. Friends are invited to greet Beverly's family on Wednesday, October 30 (TODAY) from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. On Thursday her funeral service will begin in the parlor at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Shelton. Online condolences can be left for her family at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 30, 2019
