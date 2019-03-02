New Haven Register Obituaries
|
The Weller Funeral Home
493 Whitney Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-6912
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Weller Funeral Home
424 Elm St
New Haven, CT
Beverly Edith Jawitz


Beverly Edith Jawitz Obituary
Jawitz, Beverly Edith
Beverly Edith Jawitz died Thursday in her home in East Haven, CT. She was born February 16, 1918, 101 years old. Her long life was blessed with a multitude of family members and friends, too may to enumerate, who adored her even if in her own estimation she was just a regular person. In fact, she was bulwark against many adversities, including raising her family alone, without her husband, in a time when single mothers were a rarity, and she was a rock of support to everyone she loved. Everyone who wants to show their affection for her is welcome to come to her funeral service.
Funeral service at the Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven, CT Monday afternoon at 1. The interment will be in the Beaverdale Memorial Park, Fitch St., New Haven. To sign a memorial book please visit: www.wellerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 2, 2019
