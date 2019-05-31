Zemina, Beverly J.

Beverly J. (Weber) Zemina, 89, of Wallingford died Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Gaylord Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born in New Haven, April 7, 1930, a daughter of the late Charles and Olive (Parmalee) Weber and was raised in Hamden before settling and raising her family in Wallingford. Beverly enjoyed knitting, puzzle books, watching her soaps, and Sunday dinners. Most important to her was spending time with her beloved family.She is survived by her sons, William E. Zemina, Jr. and his wife Louise of Wallingford, Glenn Zemina and his wife Nancy of East Hampton, and Scott Zemina and his wife Ellen of Wallingford; her daughter and son-in-law, Shellie and Mark Catala of Wallingford; her grandchildren, Amy Zemina, Sharon Zemina, Carol Zemina, Mary Zemina, Natalie Zemina, David Zemina, Christine Zemina Hein, Jeffrey Zemina, Chelsea Catala, Alyssa Catala and Cassandra Bjornberg; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by the father of her children, William E. Zemina, Sr.Beverly's family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Milne 1 at Gaylord for the compassionate care they gave to her.Beverly's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 5 to 8 pm. Interment will be private. Gifts in her memory may be sent to Gaylord Hospital, 50 Gaylordfarms Rd., Wallingford, CT 06492. Published in The New Haven Register on June 1, 2019