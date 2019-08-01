|
|
Jacobs, Beverly
Beverly Elaine Jacobs, age 92 of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Beverly was born and raised in New Haven, Connecticut, daughter of the late Karl and Marjorie Dalquist. Also preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Guthrie and Paul Jacobs. Beverly graduated from Commercial High School in New Haven, Connecticut and retired from Nationwide Insurance in Columbus, Ohio. Beverly was also a lyricist, and wrote the song "Love Me Forever" in the 1950's. She will be greatly missed by her loving sons, Robert (Helen) and Steven (Linda) Guthrie; grandchildren, Steven (Marissa Jamez) and Amy Guthrie; great-grandsons, Axel and Mason Guthrie; sister, Lucille Corda; and other extended family members and dear friends. Private family services will be held at a later date in New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society, Scioto Darby Executive Ct., Hilliard, Ohio 43026. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 2, 2019