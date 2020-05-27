Mohrer, Beverly
Beverly Mohrer peacefully passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Hamden Connecticut. She was 91 years old and was predeceased by Henry Mohrer, her beloved husband of 65 years.
Beverly was born on March 10, 1929 to Max Fine and Grace Schneider in Brooklyn, New York. She was educated in Brooklyn public schools and graduated from Hunter College at age 19. She earned a master's degree in American history at Columbia University and was an enthusiastic teacher. She married in 1953 and gave birth to three children, Jonathan, Peter, and Rebecca. She was a resident of Orange from 1963 until 2013 when she and Henry moved to the Whitney Center in Hamden. Her last teaching position was under Rabbi Maurice Hecht at the New Haven Hebrew Day School.
In mid-life she returned to school, earned a master's degree in social work from the University of Connecticut, and worked for the Branford Counseling Center and the Jewish Family Service,
before establishing a private practice on Edwards Street in New Haven.
Beverly was an active member of the Beth Israel Synagogue Center in Derby, Congregation Or Shalom in Orange, the Alumni Association of Hunter College, and many other community organizations. She was a charter subscriber to the Long Wharf Theater, enjoyed the New Haven Symphony, the Yale Chamber Music, and Horowitz Piano series.
Her greatest devotion was to her family. She is survived by her children Jonathan (Jill Goodman), Peter (Christina Giebisch), and Rebecca Bauer (Steven), grandchildren Joshua
(Petra Cramer), Daniella, Daniel, Marisa, Meredith Bauer, and Eric Bauer, great-grandchildren Lily, Hannah, and Nikolai Bauer. She leaves her sister, Mary Bereska of Vail , Colorado.
Due to the pandemic there was a graveside service on May 22.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Southern Connecticut Hebrew Academy, 261 Derby Ave., Orange or to a charity of choice.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 27, 2020.