Bharat C. Parikh

Bharat C. Parikh Obituary
Parikh, Bharat C.
Bharat C. Parikh, of Guilford, passed away on May 1, 2019. Born in Mumbai, India on January 25, 1952, he was a son of the late C.D. and Ruksmani Parikh. He was the husband of 29 years to Sarla B. "Kiki" Parikh. He is also survived by his daughter, Simi B. Parikh, his siblings, Kirti C. Parikh and Sumati C. Parikh, and several nieces and nephews. After receiving his MBA from Penn State in 1976, he became an insurance agent, specializing in pensions and estate planning. He was a member of the Madison Lodge #87 of the Ancient Freemasons. He was a voracious reader, and a film and music buff. An avid adventurer, he enjoyed traveling the world and seeing its history, including visiting all 50 U.S. states. He truly lived his life to the fullest, and his contagious spirit will be missed by each and every person he met.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4 at 12:00 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden. Contributions in Mr. Parikh's memory may be sent to Ekal Vidyalaya, P.O. Box 821369, Houston, TX 77282. For more information or to send condolences to his family, please visit:
www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 3, 2019
