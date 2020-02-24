New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
203-735-0111
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:30 AM
Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
253 Elizabeth Street
Derby, CT 06418
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Jude's Church
71 Pleasant View Rd.
Derby, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Biagio Bartone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Biagio Bartone


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Biagio Bartone Obituary
Bartone, Biagio
Biagio Bartone, age 92, of Derby died in the presence of the Lord and his loving family beside him on February 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Yolanda (Altieri) Bartone for 62 years. Biagio was born in Puglianello, Province of Benevento Italy, on March 29, 1927 and has been a resident of Derby since 1963. Biagio worked at American Brass until his retirement from the company in 1990. He also worked alongside his wife at their family bakery, Yolanda's, until 1985. He enjoyed watching soccer and gardening. More importantly, he valued spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Yolanda, son Andrew, daughter Maria, son John and his wife Elizabeth, and his loving grandchild Giancarlo. He is also survived by his sisters Julia Petrazzuoli and Rosa Bartone, sister-in-law Elvira Bartone, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Victor Bartone. Friends are invited to greet Biagio's family on Thursday February 27 from 9:30 to 11:30 AM in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St. Derby. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:30 AM for his Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM in St. Jude's Church, 71 Pleasant View Rd. Derby. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Biagio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -