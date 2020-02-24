|
Bartone, Biagio
Biagio Bartone, age 92, of Derby died in the presence of the Lord and his loving family beside him on February 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Yolanda (Altieri) Bartone for 62 years. Biagio was born in Puglianello, Province of Benevento Italy, on March 29, 1927 and has been a resident of Derby since 1963. Biagio worked at American Brass until his retirement from the company in 1990. He also worked alongside his wife at their family bakery, Yolanda's, until 1985. He enjoyed watching soccer and gardening. More importantly, he valued spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Yolanda, son Andrew, daughter Maria, son John and his wife Elizabeth, and his loving grandchild Giancarlo. He is also survived by his sisters Julia Petrazzuoli and Rosa Bartone, sister-in-law Elvira Bartone, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Victor Bartone. Friends are invited to greet Biagio's family on Thursday February 27 from 9:30 to 11:30 AM in the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St. Derby. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:30 AM for his Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM in St. Jude's Church, 71 Pleasant View Rd. Derby. Burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 25, 2020