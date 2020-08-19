Iacobelli, Biagio
Biagio Iacobelli, 89, of North Haven passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center, Hamden with his family by his side. Biagio was born in Cusano Mutri province of Benevento, Italy on February 2, 1931 and was the son of the late Domenico and Maria Amato Iacobelli. He had worked as a laborer for the former Nustone Industries for many years until his retirement. Brother of Cristina Perfetto (Pasquale), Bibiana Maturo (Orazio), Beatrice Deloge (Donald), John Iacobelli (Mary Beth) and the late Italo and Pietro Iacobelli. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and staff on the 2nd floor at the Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center for providing such outstanding care.
The visiting hour will be Saturday morning, August 22nd from 8:30 to 9:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 www.northhavenfuneral.com