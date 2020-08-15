1/1
Bierwirth Judith E.
JUDITH E., BIERWIRTH
JUDITH E BIERWIRTH- Judith E. (Johnson) Bierwirth, of New Haven, age 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Yale New Haven Hospital on August 13th, 2020. Judy was born in New Haven on March 9th, 1943 daughter of the late Lucille and William Johnson. Beloved wife of Glen Bierwirth of New Haven. Loving mother of Joseph Marcella (Linda), John Kelley (Margie), Deborah Marcella (John), Judilynn Marcella. Grandmother of Joseph Williams, Michael Macaluso (Kelly), John Marcella (Jennifer), Nick Imbraguglio, Luke Whitmore, Anthony Marcella, Marcella Deitch (Josh) and Katelynn Canestri (Dan Barcomb). Great grandmother to Gianna, Mylia, Nileah, Trinity, Aiden, Emilee and Adelynn Ivy. Loving sister of William and Beverly. A special mention to Danny Johnson. Along with Judy parents she was predeceased by two sons Norman and William, one sister Lucille "Sis", one brother Spencer, and one grandson Anthony Marcella. Judy was a happy and loving person. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time with her family. Judy was a beautiful person inside and out who will be missed dearly by her family and friends .
A visitation will be held on Thursday August 20, 2020 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, from 4-8pm. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamden Memorial
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
