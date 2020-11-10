Tuozzoli, Billie
Billie K. Tuozzoli, age 74 of Branford passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Derby on November 9, 1945 she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Lillian Greenwood Kingston. She is survived by her loving daughters, Shannon Egan of Derby, Dyan-Jude Balisciano of Ansonia and Heather Martin and her husband Nick of Guilford and her former spouse and longtime companion, Michael A. Tuozzoli. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kenneth Balisciano, Vincent Balisciano, Chayce McMahon, Megan Fernandes, John Fernandes and Riley Fernandes as well as her siblings, Kenneth Kingston Jr., Diane Meunier and Sharon McNeil. At Billie's request all funeral and interment services will take place privately. To offer online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.St.Jude.org