|
|
Bartini, Billy
Billy Bartini, age 68, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Robin Macolino Bartini, his son, Michael (Tiffany) Bruneau, sister Mariann (Mike) Bartini McEligot, his grandson, Colton, niece Denise Reinwald, and many other family members and friends.
Billy retired from the West Haven Veterans Affairs Medical Center in 2012, where he worked for 26 years as a painter. One of his favorite hobbies was photography of which he created pictures of a professional quality. He enjoyed time spent with his family and loved ones.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. There will be no other services. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 6, 2019