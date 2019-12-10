New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Bishen Singh Canth


1949 - 2019
Bishen Singh Canth Obituary
Canth, Bishen Singh
Bishen Singh Canth of New Haven died Monday December 9, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Mr. Canth was born August 24, 1949 in Macau, China, son of the late Ram Singh Canth and Wong Parem Kaur. He worked at Flint Factory and Winchester's before retiring. He was an iconic field hockey player in Hong Kong, and he represented Hong Kong in field hockey at the Regional games in 1969 and at the Asian Games from 1970 - 1976. He was a member of Nav Bharat Club in Hong Kong. He is survived by four sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services were private at the convenience of his family. The W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home of Branford was in charge of the arrangements. See online obituary @www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 12, 2019
