Bishop Earnest Epps
1948 - 2020
Epps, Bishop Earnest
On Wednesday, January 28th, 1948, Bishop Earnest Epps was born to the late Willie Mae Epps-Bradley, in Kingstree, South Carolina. Around 9 O' clock p.m. On Sunday, May 3, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital, Bishop gained his wings and transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home. In 2005 he became the Pastor of English Chapel Cathedral of Miracles and was consecrated Bishop under the leadership of Bishop Elijah Davis and the UFWB Churches, Inc. on October 29, 2005, where he became the Bishop of the Southern Connecticut Annual Conference. Bishop served faithfully as Pastor and Bishop for over 15 years. Bishop Earnest Epps leaves to cherish his wife of 24 years, Lady Rosa L. Williams-Epps. 6 children; Andre (Lawanda) Epps, Roslyn Epps-Hill, Tina Jay, Dominique Pierce, Shaquille Epps, and James Epps, all of CT along with a host of siblings, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held May 11, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at English Chapel Cathedral of Miracles, 285 Wilmot Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06607. Interment will be held in Mountain Groove Cemetery in Bridgeport, CT. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Epps family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Viewing
2:00 - 6:00 PM
English Chapel Cathedral of Miracles
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Bishop Epps was one of a kind, would help you in anyway that he could. Bishop you will be miss by everyone who knows and pass in his life. I miss you already. To the family you have my deepest, sympathy and condolences, praying God take you through this sad time.
Rosella Thompson
Family
