Green, Bishop John
Bishop John H. Green has been a member of the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic faith, Inc. for many years. He and his wife, the Late Mother Evelyn Green, always attended International Convocations with their family. Bishop Green pastored at One Way Church of Christ in Stamford, CT for more than 50 years. He was a man of God, he served people at every level. He was predeceased by parents Oscar Green, Sr. and Donnie Hobgood Green, brothers: Robert Green, Oscar Green, Jr., James Green, George Green, Sam Green and sisters: Gracie Owen, Bessie Downey, Hallie Downey and Hannah Mitchell, and son: John Shawn Green. He is survived by sister: Beatrice Thorpe, children: Pastor Benjamin (Gladys) Green, Gina Fludd, Dane Clark (Gladys) Green, Sr., Kyle (Sharon) Green, Arthur Monroe Anderson, Jr., Fern Alicia Rayon, Brunella Dara (Bernard) Johnson, grandchildren; Lenny Smith,Tenille (Orlando) Chidlike, Jermaine Green, Raelle Green, Dane Clark Green. Jr., Joseph and Lamar Green, great-grandchildren: Jonas Rodriguez, Tyson Jackson, Nova Green, Treyshawn and Laraine Green, and great-great-grandchild: Omar Chidlike and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives. A drive-thru visitation will be held August 6, 2020 at Macedonia Church 10-11:00 a.m., 39 West Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854. To leave a message of comfort for the family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com