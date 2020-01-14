|
Merola, Blacey R
Blacey R. Merola, age 92, of North Branford, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1927 in New Haven to the late Lawrence and Anna (Marino) Merola. He was the beloved husband of the late Marie Esposito Merola, with whom he had 66 wonderful years.
Blacey will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, a U.S. Navy Veteran who loved his country fiercely, a patriotic, proud American, an avid gardener, as well as a good friend and neighbor. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his two children, Adrienne (Jim) Merola Kerst, and Robert Merola. He also leaves two brothers, Lawrence Merola and Edward E. Merola, one sister, Agnes Amarante, three grandchildren, Jeremy Shoffstall, Holli Shoffstall Hopkins, and Grant Merola, two great-grandchildren Brody and Harper Hopkins, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one sister, Jane Giaccio.
Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A graveside service and interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, Mr. Merola asked that memorial donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 15, 2020