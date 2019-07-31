|
|
Jackson, Blanche E
Blanche (Lumpkin) Jackson, 92, New Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019. Blanche was born in Newington, CT to John W. Lumpkin and St. Clare (Wallace) Lumpkin and was the youngest of 12 siblings. Blanche was pre-deceased by her husband, Louis J. Jackson, and daughter, Melody Claire Jackson. Blanche was the last remaining sibling of The Lumpkin Family, and was predeceased by her brothers; Pearlman, Elihu, William, Tucker, Stanley, Samuel (Tiny), Ulysses (Sonny), and Fredrick. Her sisters; Murdis (Coleman), Rachel (Watson), and Jean (North). She is survived by her son, Keith Jackson, of New Haven, as well as many family and friends.
A Memorial service will take place Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Interment will be private. A repast will be held at the St. Luke's Church Parish Hall, 111 Whalley Ave., New Haven, CT 06511 following the service. To leave a message of comfort for the Jackson family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019