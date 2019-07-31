New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche E. Jackson


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanche E. Jackson Obituary
Jackson, Blanche E
Blanche (Lumpkin) Jackson, 92, New Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019. Blanche was born in Newington, CT to John W. Lumpkin and St. Clare (Wallace) Lumpkin and was the youngest of 12 siblings. Blanche was pre-deceased by her husband, Louis J. Jackson, and daughter, Melody Claire Jackson. Blanche was the last remaining sibling of The Lumpkin Family, and was predeceased by her brothers; Pearlman, Elihu, William, Tucker, Stanley, Samuel (Tiny), Ulysses (Sonny), and Fredrick. Her sisters; Murdis (Coleman), Rachel (Watson), and Jean (North). She is survived by her son, Keith Jackson, of New Haven, as well as many family and friends.
A Memorial service will take place Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Interment will be private. A repast will be held at the St. Luke's Church Parish Hall, 111 Whalley Ave., New Haven, CT 06511 following the service. To leave a message of comfort for the Jackson family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanche's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now