Dest, Blanche Helen
Blanche Helen Dest, 95, wife of the late Joseph Dest, passed away at Yale-New Haven Hospital on October 16, 2020, with her loving children by her side. Born in New Haven on June 16, 1925 to the late Pasquale and Mary Franco Denegris. A lifelong resident of Hamden, Blanche had worked as a seamstress for J. Press in New Haven. She and her family worked at the concessions at Quigley Stadium and the Yale sporting facilities for many years. In 1985, she joined the cafeteria staff at Hamden Hall Country Day School and worked until the age of 89. Besides being a talented seamstress, Blanche was skilled in knitting and crocheting and loved gardening. She loved her antiques and going to flea markets and tag sales. Most of all, she was happiest at home spending time with her family and friends, cooking and baking and making her "famous pizza."
Blanche will be lovingly missed and remembered by her children, Vanna Dest and John Dest, both of Hamden; her Yorkie, Bunky as well as her nieces, nephews, and close friends. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings-Gaetano "Guy," James, and Jenny Denegris, Palmie Eadevito, and Angie Guglielmo.
Her children would like to especially thank Blanche's daytime professional caregiver, Tonya Miller, who lovingly took care of their mom for the past year. Also, to the staff of the Smilow Cancer Hospital Supportive Care Unit and the Palliative Care Team for the wonderful care they provided to Blanche during her last week.
Friends may visit with her family on Tuesday, October 20th from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church followed by her burial in All Saints Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital, www.givetoynhh.org
To send a condolence to her family, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com
