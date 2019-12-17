|
Tomczyk, Bob
Bob Tomczyk, 68, of South Daytona, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Halifax Hospice of Port Orange. He was born October 8, 1951 and lived in North Haven, Connecticut where he worked for over 40 years as a glazier at Hamden Glass Co. and Anderson Glass. He was a parishioner of St. Barnabas Church, loved his NY Giants and Boston Red Sox. He is survived by his wife Frances Tomczyk, his beloved step-son Dave Hacku, sister Diane Tomczyk, brother Don Tomczyk and his wife Linda, nieces Jennifer Tomczyk Popolizio and her husband Michael, and Meagan McKernan Cippolino and her husband Aaron, nephews John Helff III and Anthony Popolizio, as well as his aunts, uncle, many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Ted and Babe Tomczyk, his sister Donna Riggott Tomczyk, mother-in-law Anne Pesta and "other wife" Anne Neighley. There will be no local services. A memorial service and interment will be held at a later date in North Haven. Donations in his name can be made to the Shriner Children's Hospital in Springfield, MA. You are invited to share your memories with the family at
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 22, 2019