Vosburgh, Bob

Robert Dewitt Vosburgh, Jr. was born on September 1, 1965 in White Plains, NY. He passed away on July 15, 2019 in his home in Milford, CT. Bob is survived by his loving spouse, Kai and his beloved siblings and their partners, Jonathan, Charles and Ann Marie, Lisa and Alex, Donna and Omar, and his four-legged baby, Daisy. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Judith Vosburgh.

Bob received his BA from NYU and achieved a successful career as a respected journalist and editor. An avid reader and history enthusiast, he conveyed his ideas with creative genius and wit. His storytelling talent was a treat to the eyes and ears. His warmth and kindness were humbly evident behind an impeccably groomed soul. Bob loved being with his family and friends. He loved traveling, the ocean and golf. Where words were not spoken, his embrace told the story of his heart.

A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's name may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous at www.aa.org. Published in The New Haven Register on July 18, 2019