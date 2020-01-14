|
McMillan, Bobbie
Bobbie Ann McMillan, 82, of West Haven, CT passed away Jan. 7, 2020. She was born July 27,1937 in Clinton, NC to the late Florence Leach and Charles Sampson. Bobbie is survived by two sons, Robert McMillan, Jr. and Patrick McMillan, Sr. (Veronica); two daughters Phyllis Pierre Angela McMillan; two granddaughters whom she raised as daughters, Lakeisha McMillan and Denise Mccoy; two grandchildren, Patrick McMillan, Jr. and Jada McMillan; three great-grandchildren, Genesis Mccoy, Thompson Nmegbu, and Onyx Griffin; one brother Charles Johnson; sister Mildred Prospere and one aunt, Dorothy Williams.
A celebration of her life will be held Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 at Shekinah Glory Apostolic Church, 715 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. Calling hours 10 a.m. with services starting at 11 a.m. Cards can be sent to the church and flowers can be sent to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Online condolences available at www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 15, 2020