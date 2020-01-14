New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shekinah Glory Apostolic Church
715 Dixwell Ave.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Shekinah Glory Apostolic Church
715 Dixwell Ave.,
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbie McMillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbie McMillan


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbie McMillan Obituary
McMillan, Bobbie
Bobbie Ann McMillan, 82, of West Haven, CT passed away Jan. 7, 2020. She was born July 27,1937 in Clinton, NC to the late Florence Leach and Charles Sampson. Bobbie is survived by two sons, Robert McMillan, Jr. and Patrick McMillan, Sr. (Veronica); two daughters Phyllis Pierre Angela McMillan; two granddaughters whom she raised as daughters, Lakeisha McMillan and Denise Mccoy; two grandchildren, Patrick McMillan, Jr. and Jada McMillan; three great-grandchildren, Genesis Mccoy, Thompson Nmegbu, and Onyx Griffin; one brother Charles Johnson; sister Mildred Prospere and one aunt, Dorothy Williams.
A celebration of her life will be held Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 at Shekinah Glory Apostolic Church, 715 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. Calling hours 10 a.m. with services starting at 11 a.m. Cards can be sent to the church and flowers can be sent to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Online condolences available at www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McClam Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -