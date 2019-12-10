|
|
Ewing, Sr., Bobby L.
Bobby L. Ewing, Sr., 72, of New Haven, departed this life on December 5, 2019. He was the husband of Scarlet Ewing. Mr. Ewing was born in Vienna, GA on September 1, 1947, a son of the late James and Lucille Ewing. Prior to retiring, Mr. Ewing was employed as Lieutenant for the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections. In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish memories, his children, Bobby Ewing, Jr. (Tanisha), Gerald Ewing (Patricia), Michele Moore (Gary, Sr.), Quianna Hillard, Bobbie Cheri Maebry and Anthony Maebry; sisters, Lizzie Taylor, Mary Gaines, Beatrice Thorpe, Betty Farris and Mariah Jones; 18 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by siblings, Lavern Chambers, Jessie Wynne, James Edward Ewing and Melvin Barnes.
A celebration of Mr. Ewing's life and legacy will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Viewing will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 11, 2019