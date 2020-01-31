|
DelCorte, Bonita
Bonita A. DelCorte 59 of East Haven passed away on January 28, 2020. She was born July 21, 1960 in New Haven to William and Mary Ann (Camarota) DelCorte. Bonita is survived by her loving companion of over 40 years, James A. Haglund, their son, Joshua DelCorte of Winchester, VA, niece, Laura Wallen of New Haven and a nephew, William Wallen of New Haven. She is also survived by her aunt, Rosalind Sonzoni and uncle, Nicholas Camarota. Bonita was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William DelCorte Jr.
Bonnie graduated from the Culinary Institute and worked in several area restaurants as a chef. She loved her family, friends, the beach and water sports.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020