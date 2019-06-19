Cargan, Bonnie A.

Bonnie Altieri Cargan, 73, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles R. Cargan. Bonnie was born in New Haven on April 12, 1946 and was the daughter of the late Albert and June Tiskus Altieri. She was a 1964 graduate of Hamden High School. Bonnie had worked for Stop & Shop for many years until her retirement. She was an avid reader, lover of animals both big and small, cherished the many summer days she spent with family and friends at Misquamicut Beach. Bonnie's enjoyment was being with her grandchildren whom she loved unconditionally. Mother of Chris, Keith and Reid Cargan. Mother-in-law of Reilly and Stephanie Cargan. Grandmother of Cameron, Maxwell, Delaney, Emily and Olivia. Great-grandmother of Alison. Sister of Lorelei Horensavitz, Gregory and Gary Altieri, Angela (James) Beach and the late Margo Scalesse.

The visiting hours will be Saturday from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A "Celebration of her Life" will be held at 3:00 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne Lavender officiating. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute supported by The Jimmy Fund at https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org

