Bonnie Parillo
1952 - 2020
Parillo, Bonnie
Bonnie T. Parillo, 67, of Hamden died June 23, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice after a long Illness. She was the wife of William Parillo. Born in New Haven, October 5, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Julia Raccio Ross. Besides her husband, she is survived by a daughter Gina Parillo of Hamden, a sister Donna (Wendel) Campbell of Florida, and grandchildren Christian & Jared Parillo. She was predeceased by a sister Gail Michaelson. At the request of the family, all services will be privately held. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association of Connecticut at www.alact.org



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 30, 2020.
