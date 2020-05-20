Bonnie Sue Germon
Germon, Bonnie Sue
Bonnie Sue Germon of Hartford, CT formerly of New Haven died on May 19, 2020 with her beloved husband John O'Hara by her side. She was 72. She leaves her adored daughter Jennifer Germon of San Francisco and sister Adele Sasson (Roy), of Hamden and FL, and a bunch of nieces and nephews. Bonnie was an avid theatre goer and loved to dance and sing.
Private graveside funeral will be held at Cong. Sinai Memorial Park, Farwell St., West Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to The Charter Oak Cultural Center, 21 Carter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. The Weller Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven is in charge of arrangements. To sign a memorial book please visit:
www.wellerfuneralhome.com

Published in The New Haven Register on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Weller Funeral Home
424 Elm St.
New Haven, CT 06511
203-624-6912
