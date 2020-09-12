Lamberton, Bonnie Weber
Bonnie Weber Lamberton passed away peacefully September 8. She leaves behind her husband Roy, his father Roger (Betty), children Stewart, Daniel (Amy) and grandchildren Molly and Emma. As well as her siblings, Robert Weber, Ed Weber (Sandy), Emilie Ewald (Rob), and Mary Baker-Segal (Dave).
Bonnie Graduated with an associate's degree from Chamberlain School of Retailing in Boston and worked as a sales associate and later a store manager of The Country Store of Concord in Guilford. She worked at Guilford Savings Bank as an executive assistant until leaving to be a stay at home Mom for Daniel and Stewart. She returned to the bank when the boys had grown to work as a teller. She then spent 16 years as an employee of Guilford Public Schools as a para-professional at Guilford Lakes Elementary School, and later as an administrative assistant at Guilford High School.
Bonnie loved sports but football was king. She lived for going to her sons' games both in high school and college. Bonnie would host post game tailgate parties (Roy manned the grill) after the boy's college home games where all were welcome. Many of the boys' teammates, coaches and family would come to decompress and enjoy some good food and company. Bonnie was actively involved as a member of the board of Guilford Youth Football, a member of the Guilford Touchdown Club, as the head of the Guilford Wrestling Club for six years and as a member of the Guilford Sideliners. Bonnie loved the New York Giants, the Boston Red Sox and was a great fan of NASCAR driver Martin Truex JR. She loved her four legged children, Hank, Katie, and Sallie Mae and they were her constant companions. Most of all, Bonnie loved her family and friends. She cherished family traditions like Christmas with her sisters and hosting holidays and having the whole family over to celebrate. She especially loved spending time with her grand babies and watching them grow and flourish. Bonnie's love, courage, and perseverance while battling colon cancer over the past three years will be an example for all of us to look to for the rest of our lives.
A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at Jacobs Beach in Guilford on Oct. 3 at 10 a.m., 140 Seaside Ave., Guilford, CT 06437. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guilford Sideliners, 41 Wimler Ln, Guilford, CT 06437 or the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main St., Branford 06405. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory, please visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com