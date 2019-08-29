|
Laird, Bradford
Bradford E. Laird, 69, of Branford passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on August 21, 2019. Born December 28, 1949 in New Haven, CT to Edward and Helen Laird. Bradford is survived by his wife Stephanie Laird and his children: Edward C. Laird, Melissa L. Cavagnaro (Josh), Bradford W. Laird (Maureen), Holly L. Barry (Josh), and Daniel C. Laird. Bradford is also survived by 5 nephews, 3 nieces, 10 grandchildren, and sisters Robin L. Swanson, and Kathryn Laird. Bradford often reminisced about horseback riding as a kid, boating, fishing, drag racing, and motorcycles. Bradford worked as a machinist and machine builder for Connecticut Wire Machine Company and later as Engineer for United Wire Company where he worked for the last 25 years. A skilled Machinist and inventor. A member of the New Haven Sportsman's Club. He loved animals and nature. He spoke of visiting the Grand Canyon and regret that he did not. He was loved, and will be missed by many.
All are welcome to attend a Memorial of his life on September 6th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford CT, 06405. Please send flowers and donations to the same.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 1, 2019