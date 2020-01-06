New Haven Register Obituaries
Brown, Brandon
Brandon J Brown, 37, of New Haven, CT suddenly departed this life on January 2, 2020. Born February 7, 1982 in New Haven. He was the son of Doretha Harris and the late Anthony Maynard. He is survived by 3 daughters: Tyanna and Lyla Brown of Georgetown, SC and Kyla Roberts of New Haven, CT and one granddaughter Wynter Brown of Georgetown, SC. A celebration of life will be held Wed. Jan. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McClam Funeral Home Chapel, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven,CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Service of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Brown family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 7, 2020
