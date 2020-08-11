1/1
Brandon K. Moore Sr.
Moore, Brandon, K., Sr.
Brandon K. Moore Sr., 32, of West Haven, departed from this life on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was the son of Raymond and Brenda Moore also of West Haven, CT. He is survived by a son, Brandon Moore Jr.; a daughter, Alana Johnson; a brother, Corey Moore and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT. A gravesite service celebrating Brandon's life will be held immediately following (10:00 a.m.) at Beaverdale Memorial Park. Words of comfort can be left for the family at www.hkhfuneralservices.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
