Thomas, Brenda Joyce Lang
Brenda Joyce Lang Thomas, 76, of North Haven, CT, departed this life on September 30, 2019. Mrs. Thomas was born on April 5, 1943, in Bay Springs, MS. She was the daughter of the late Reverend Otha Lang, Sr., and the late Hattie Denham Lang. Both of her parents and three of her siblings preceded her in death – George A. Lang, Claude M. Lang, and Dr. Otha O. Lang, Jr. She was a brilliant educator, and a diligent and committed servant of God. With close to thirty years of active membership with First Baptist Church, Milford, CT, Mrs. Thomas served as a Deacon and held numerous leadership positions. Mrs. Thomas attended Jackson State College (now Jackson State University), in Jackson, MS, where she earned her B.A. Degree in English Literature in 1965 and reigned as Miss Jackson State University from 1964-1965. She received the C.A.S. in Community Organization from Carnegie Mellon Institute of Technology, Pittsburgh, PA, and a M.S. Degree in English and the sixth-year Certificate in Administration and Supervision from Southern Connecticut State University, New Haven, CT. As the Principal of Polly T. McCabe Center, an alternative high school for expectant teens in the New Haven Public Schools District, student achievement increased as a result of several successful programs which Mrs. Thomas implemented. Prior to her principalship, Mrs. Thomas was the Supervisor of Staff Placement, Evaluation and Development in Central Office Administration of the New Haven Public Schools. In this position, she launched a massive Minority Teacher Recruitment Program for the District. In addition, she served as Assistant Principal of Roberto Clemente Middle School and taught English for eighteen years at Wilbur L. Cross High School. After thirty-six years of dedicated service, she retired from the New Haven Public Schools District. However, Mrs. Thomas continued to connect with students in higher education, serving as an Adjunct Professor of English at Gateway Community College, New Haven, CT. During her career, Mrs. Thomas received numerous awards and honors for her work. She was a member of the Greater New England Alliance of Black School Educators; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Theta Epsilon Omega Chapter (Golden and Life Member); National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., Delta Phi Chapter (President, Corresponding Secretary of the Eastern Region, and Life Member); New Haven Chapter of Jack & Jill of America, Inc. (President); and the Adolescent Pregnancy, Prevention and Parenting Network. To cherish her memory and continue her legacy, she leaves her children, Tanisha T. Asbery (David) and Asim K. Thomas; five grandchildren, two great-grandsons; and four siblings, Charles E. Lang, Sr. (Phyllis), Walterene Quinn, Bobbie N. Ellis, and Rev. Dr. Marvel Lang; and three sisters-in-love, Berdia M. Lang, Agnes R. Lang, and Shirley J. Lang. She also leaves her special friend, Robert H. Saulsbury; three bonus children, six bonus grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and two goddaughters.
A celebration of Mrs. Thomas' life will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church, 425 Newhall St., Hamden, CT 06517. Friends may call Friday at the church from 9:00 – 11:30 AM. NSPDK Omega Service will begin at 10:30 AM and AKA Ivy Beyond the Wall Service will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Brenda Thomas to the : https://donate3.cancer.org. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Thomas family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019