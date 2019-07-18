New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
111 Whalley Avenue
New Haven, CT
View Map
1978 - 2019
Brendan Bradford Obituary
Bradford, Brendan
Brendan Hudson Bradford was born on a beautiful spring day on May 5, 1978 to Reuben Bradford and Sharon Pollard Bradford-Henderson
Brendan graduated from high school at Winchendon Preparatory School in Winchendon, Massachusetts; he attended Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana; and graduated from Andover College in South Portland, Maine where he received an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice. He was employed with the State of Maine as a Corrections Officer and Supervisor in a youth facility.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia Bradford; his children, his son, Ayden Bradford and daughter, Kiara Bradford, and his stepdaughter, Domonique Smith; his loving parents, Reuben Bradford and Sharon Pollard Bradford-Henderson (Dennis); his brother Troy Bradford (Vanessa); his Beloved Aunt and Godmother, Carol Pollard; his maternal uncle, Gale A. Pollard, Jr. (Constance); one niece in Maine and two nephews in Meriden, CT; a host of special cousins and friends, and he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Reuben Bradford, Sr. and Vivian Bradford; and his maternal grandparents Gale Pollard, Sr. and Lillian Pollard; and his maternal aunt Gayleen Stanley Millington, and uncle Glenn Pollard.
A celebration of his life will take place Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 111 Whalley Avenue, New Haven, CT 06511. Interment will be at Hamden Plains Cemetery, Hamden. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Bradford family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 19, 2019
Remember
