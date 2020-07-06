1/1
Brian E. DiNatale Sr.
DiNatale, Sr., Brian E.
Brian E. DiNatale Sr., 69, entered eternal rest unexpectedly on Monday, June 30, 2020. Brian was born on November 11, 1950 and was a resident of Hamden, CT. Brian was retired from the New Haven Housing Authority after working with them for twenty years, where he was affectionately known as Shaft. He was currently employed by the New Haven Board of Education as a School Resource Officer. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him. His kindness and smile were infectious and unforgettable. Brian was predeceased by his loving parents, Mr. and Mrs. Salvatore and Doris DiNatale and his Brother Kevin N. DiNatale. Brian is survived by his son Brian E. DiNatale II and granddaughter Abbygail DiNatale; sisters Patricia DiNatale and Juanita Granger; nieces Lisa Pouncey-Creacy and Dawn Granger; nephews Roberto Pouncey, Troy DiNatale, Brandon Granger, and Brandon Phillips. He also leaves a host of special cousins, great-nieces and nephews, best friends Verone Hendrix and Dave Reali and his parrot Sammi.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be a private burial for immediate family only held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery, 769 Ella T. Grasso Blvd. New Haven. A celebration of life will be planned for all who loved Brian at a later time. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
The DiNatale Family thanks everyone who have sent their love and condolences or who kept us in prayer.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
