Brian Glifort
1957 - 2020
Glifort, Brian
Brian William Glifort, age 63, of West Haven, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Brian was born in Stamford, CT on May 12, 1957 to Margaret Festa Glifort of West Haven and the late William Glifort. Brian attended UCONN and was retired from the US Postal Service, where he worked for over 23 years. He was an avid Yankees and Boston Celtics fan. He enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with his three daughters. Survivors include his children, Jennifer and Christina Glifort, both of Manchester and Michelle Glifort of Hamden, his brother, Dale Glifort of Norwalk, his life partner, Tina La Bella of Milford, his aunt, Joan Festa of Darien, and several cousins.
Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted with the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Yale New Haven Hospital, Liver Unit.
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 26, 2020.
