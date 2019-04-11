Shortt, Brian Joseph

Inconceivably, Brian Joseph Shortt died April 6, 2019, at age 49. Brian leaves behind his wife Casey Dalton, and their three children: Kitty, Molly, and Declan. Brian is also survived by his parents Francis and Diane Shortt, siblings Tim (Mary Ann), Patrick, and Kathleen (Joseph), in-laws James and Kathleen Dalton, Brian (Rachel) and Kevin and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and incredibly dear friends.

Brian grew up in Madison and was a graduate of Daniel Hand High School, where he played Hand football, lacrosse and made many lifelong friends. Brian attended Central Connecticut State University, where he studied History and East Asian Studies. He has lived with his family in Clinton since 2002. Most recently, Brian worked for Tiger Home Inspections. (Although probably the most consequential job in his varied career was on the maintenance crew at Hammonassett Beach State Park, where he met Casey.)

Brian was a longtime Buddhist practitioner and within moments of his passing on from this life his teacher, Lama Tsondra Sango, entered his room. Make of that what you will. He had a profound respect and love for nature and spent as much time in it and appreciating it as his full and busy life allowed.

Brian was a passionate and accomplished musician, and if it was a party, or a holiday, or a camping trip, or most any random day, he was there bringing joy with his guitar or banjo or mandolin. If he is in heaven, it probably looks like a seisiún in County Clare.

Coach Brian was the heart and soul of Clinton Youth Lacrosse. He would like to casually mention here that although Declan had three goals last Saturday, he could have had more, but for some unselfish passing.

Louie, the family dog, will miss their walks at Hammonasett and Chatfield Hollow. Kitty, Molly and Declan will miss his love, humor and the impossibly high example he set for them on how to live in this world and treat your fellow humans. Casey will miss her soul mate and partner and a huge piece of her heart. Nothing in the world mattered more to Brian than his family, and he made sure they knew that.

The family would like to thank all their wonderful friends for their love and support during these recent months. A Memorial Service will be held at Westbrook Elks on April 26th at 12:00.

In lieu of flowers, Brian requested that folks donate to Friends of Hammonasett (https://hammonasset.org/) or Families Helping Families (https://fhfclinton.org/), or both. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2019