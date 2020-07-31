Cove, Brian M
Brian Michael Cove, 60, of Durham, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born in New Haven, he was the son of the late Francis and Joan (Banning) Cove. Brian grew up in Northford and worked as an electrician for over forty years. He was passionate about cars and small engine repairs, loved scuba diving, enjoyed going on cruises and was an extremely good handyman. Brian is survived by two sons, Mathew and Josh Cove of Northford; daughter, Michele Cove of Durham; three brothers, David Cove of Buford, SC, Jay Cove of North Branford and Kevin Cove of Durham and two sisters, Karen Worcester of Gainesville, FL and Valerie Marchant of Clinton. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
