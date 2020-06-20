Dinneen, Brian Michael
It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Brian Michael Dinneen, age 65, on June 19 2020 at his home. He was the soulmate and best friend of Maria Stevens. In addition to Maria, Brian leaves a loving family, including his mother Babe Dinneen, his sweetheart Maile Russell, sister Kathleen (Gabe) Calvo, brother John (Laurene) Dinneen his in-laws Merle, Arthur (Denise) and Jimmy Stevens, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and friends, too numerous to mention. He was predeceased by his father William J. Dinneen and his brother William Dinneen.
At the time of his death, Brian was employed as the chief technology officer at the offices of Southern New England Ear, Nose and Throat. Prior to his current position, he was a pipe coverer for Heat and Frost Insulators and a member of Union Local 33 and earlier in his career at Ereclaim.
As the voice of West Haven High School hockey, Brian also loved to announce WHHS baseball, American Legion and Twilight League games. He was famous for choosing the best music for all games.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 4 to 7 pm at the West Haven Funeral Home. On Thursday morning a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of St. Louis, St. John XXIII parish at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Donations may be made to WHHS Hockey. To leave an online remembrance for Brian's family, please visit www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Social distancing and wearing of masks will be enforced for all attending any services. Church service is limited to 100 attendees.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Brian Michael Dinneen, age 65, on June 19 2020 at his home. He was the soulmate and best friend of Maria Stevens. In addition to Maria, Brian leaves a loving family, including his mother Babe Dinneen, his sweetheart Maile Russell, sister Kathleen (Gabe) Calvo, brother John (Laurene) Dinneen his in-laws Merle, Arthur (Denise) and Jimmy Stevens, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and friends, too numerous to mention. He was predeceased by his father William J. Dinneen and his brother William Dinneen.
At the time of his death, Brian was employed as the chief technology officer at the offices of Southern New England Ear, Nose and Throat. Prior to his current position, he was a pipe coverer for Heat and Frost Insulators and a member of Union Local 33 and earlier in his career at Ereclaim.
As the voice of West Haven High School hockey, Brian also loved to announce WHHS baseball, American Legion and Twilight League games. He was famous for choosing the best music for all games.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 4 to 7 pm at the West Haven Funeral Home. On Thursday morning a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of St. Louis, St. John XXIII parish at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Donations may be made to WHHS Hockey. To leave an online remembrance for Brian's family, please visit www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Social distancing and wearing of masks will be enforced for all attending any services. Church service is limited to 100 attendees.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 20, 2020.